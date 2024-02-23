Donating To Local Fire Companies During License Renewal

HARRISBURG – A proposal from Rep. Michael Stender of Northumberland & Montour Counties would give people the option to donate to their local fire departments when renewing their driver’s licenses or vehicle registration. He said PA drivers have the ability to check a box and make a donation to different organizations when renewing their driver’s license or vehicle registration. While local communities show support to their fire departments in various ways, this would be another opportunity to demonstrate support and donate to their local fire department. Under the proposal, the State Fire Commissioner would be responsible for disbursing the donations to the local fire departments from contributing residents on a quarterly basis. The lawmaker is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.