Donated Food Sought By Lancaster Mission

LANCASTER – Lancaster’s Water Street Mission is offering a challenge to the Lancaster County community as it kicks off one of its most important campaigns of the year. The goal of the 2023 Rescue Mission Food Drive is a record-breaking 110,000 lbs. of non-perishable food. The Rescue Mission Food Drive is now underway and runs until December 22. The Misson is partnering with local businesses and individuals for a massive campaign to fuel their yearlong efforts of providing food to those in need. They provide more than 300 meals a day in their dining hall and distribute groceries to thousands of members of the community each month through the Outreach Center. All donations can be dropped off at Water Street Mission’s campus or one of more than 30 participating locations. A list of drop-off locations and accepted items can be found at their website at rescuemissionfooddrive.org.