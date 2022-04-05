Domestic Violence Perpetrators Barred From Serving State Government

HARRISBURG – Legislation that would bar individuals convicted of domestic violence from PA’s legislature or holding any public office of trust or profit in state government is being proposed by Centre County Rep. Scott Conklin. PA’s Constitution prohibits people “convicted of embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime” from serving in the General Assembly. Conklin’s measure, which he plans to introduce soon, would explicitly make domestic violence convictions a disqualifying offense. He says legislators who themselves have been convicted of domestic violence-related crimes cannot be trusted to act ethically on behalf of domestic violence victims. In PA, it is estimated that 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience severe physical violence by an intimate partner. Sadly, at least 109 people have died as a direct result of domestic violence in last year alone. Pennsylvanians further bear an estimated $156 billion in lifetime economic burdens due to intimate partner violence.