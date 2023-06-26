Domestic Related Incident in Fairview Township

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, PA – On June 23 at approximately 7:05 AM, the Fairview Township Police Department was dispatched to the 500 block of Kellinger Road for an active domestic related incident. It was reported to police 47 year old Daniel J. Holbrook had forced entry into a residence at that location causing damage to the door and went inside. He was known to the homeowner and there was an active Protection from Abuse Order issued against him. When the homeowner returned to the residence, they found Holbrook inside. After a brief confrontation between the two, the homeowner was able to flee and call 911. Due to Holbrook’s erratic behavior and the knowledge there were weapons in the residence, police requested assistance from the York County Quick Response Team. York County QRT responded and after a period of time they were able to establish communications with Holbrook. Eventually, Holbrook surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He is being charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, Criminal Mischief and Indirect Criminal Contempt.