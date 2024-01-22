Lebanon County Fire Victims Identified

PALMYRA (AP) – Authorities identified three people killed in a Lebanon County house fire as two adults and a 7-year-old girl. The Dauphin County Coroner’s office said those killed in the early Sunday blaze in North Londonberry Township were 87-year-old Paul Garman of North Londonderry Township, 60-year-old Cynthia Weatherholtz, and 7-year-old Kristi Dougherty, both of Swatara Township in Dauphin County. The causes of death are being investigated and autopsies are planned for Tuesday. The state police fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire.