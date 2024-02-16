Domestic Homicide In York County

YORK COUNTY – York County authorities are investigating a domestic homicide. Yesterday around 5:09 p.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Clayoma Drive in North Codorus Township for a reported shooting. Officers arrived to find a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The female was transported to York Hospital with serious injuries. 47-year-old Antonio Salvano Ramos was taken into custody at the scene by responding officers. Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community. Anyone with information is asked to contact Northern York County Regional Police at 717-467- 8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.