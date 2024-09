Dogs Attack Child In Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY – Police in Lebanon County say a 22-month-old child was attacked by dogs. Yesterday at 4:38 a.m., a South Lebanon Township Police officer discovered that two dogs attacked the boy while at a babysitter’s home. The toddler was airlifted to Hershey Medical Center for treatment. The boy is listed in critical condition. Police say the dogs are not a threat to the community. The incident remains under investigation.