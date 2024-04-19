Doctor Assisted Suicide Bill Advances In Delaware

DOVER, DE (AP) – A bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware has narrowly cleared the Democrat-led House and now goes to the state Senate. House Bill 140 is the latest that has been repeatedly introduced since 2015. Currently, 10 states, along with the District of Columbia, have laws legalizing medically assisted suicide. Several Republican lawmakers expressed ethical concerns about the legislation. They also questioned the need for it, given advances in hospice and palliative care in recent years.