Do You Recognize The Suspect?

MANOR TOWNSHIP – Police in Lancaster County are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect. On Friday, June 17 at 2:26 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Bradford Street for a report of suspicious activity. A resident reported someone tried to kick his front door in and ran off. The residence was equipped with a Ring Doorbell. Officers obtained a photograph of one of the suspects. A second suspect was observed standing in the driveway. A picture of one of the suspects can be seen below. Anyone with any information about the incident or who may recognize the suspect is asked to contact Manor Township Police at 717-299-5231.