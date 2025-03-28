DNA Privacy Bill Offered Amid 23andMe Bankruptcy

HARRISBURG – With one of the world’s largest genetic testing companies filing for bankruptcy, Allegheny County Rep. Emily Kinkead and Bucks County Rep. Brian Munroe announced legislation to establish new protections for genetic data. Kinkead said the bankruptcy of 23andMe is exacerbating the data privacy nightmare of millions of Americans who entrusted the company with their genetic material. The Genetic Materials Privacy & Compensation Act would ensure Pennsylvanians have inherent rights to the use and sale of their genetic material, require any for-profit genetic testing company to get permission from consumers before sharing data with a third party, and assure that consumers are adequately compensated for the use of their DNA. Munroe said their legislation reflects what people already know – that the information contained in their DNA belongs to them, and them alone. The lawmakers are gathering co-sponsors for the legislation and plan to introduce it soon.