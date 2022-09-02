DMVA To Host Virtual Town Hall On Veteran Transportation Issues, Says Rep. Boback

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) will host the fourth in a five-part series of virtual town hall meetings for veterans on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., according to Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming). The discussion will focus on resources to assist veterans facing transportation issues. Veterans can participate by using a Microsoft Teams link available on the DMVA’s website at dmva.pa.gov. They will have the opportunity to ask questions of the presenters live during the program through the chat feature. The series of virtual town halls provides the Commonwealth’s nearly 800,000 veterans with a convenient platform to learn and ask questions about programs and services earned through their military service. Boback currently serves as majority chairman of the House Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee.