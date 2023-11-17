Divesting PA Holdings From The Chinese Communist Party

HARRISBURG – A bill will be introduced to divest all PA holdings in companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Bill sponsor, Sen. Doug Mastriano of Adams & Franklin Counties said President Xi Jinping has committed crimes against humanity and PA taxpayer dollars should not be used to prop up companies that support his repressive regime. The bill would require the state treasurer and PA’s two largest public pension systems to divest from holdings in companies controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The CCP also has employed force and aggression to erode self-rule in Hong Kong, weaken democracy in Taiwan, and abuse basic human rights in Tibet. Much of the fentanyl coming into PA was manufactured in China. Mastriano said Chinese government policies are directly leading to the death of PA residents and it’s time to take a stand. Mastriano is circulating a co-sponsorship memo seeking support.