District Attorney Investigates Lancaster Police-Involved Shooting

LANCASTER -The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting that happened Sunday morning in the first block of W. New Street. Police responded to a burglary-in-progress at an occupied residence and spoke to the home’s resident, who indicated the intruder was still inside. The suspect, identified as 17-year-old Darron Shaw of Lancaster, exited the house and pointed a semi-automatic firearm with an extended magazine at responding officers, who then discharged their firearms, striking him. The firearm, identified as a “ghost” gun, was recovered. Shaw later died at a local hospital. The events were recorded on police body cameras and security cameras at the home. The officers who discharged their firearms are on administrative leave. The DA’s Office will make a final determination on police use of force upon completion of the investigation.