Discussion Of Roe Decision Spotlighted

LANCASTER – The U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe V. Wade is the subject of Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight. It features a portion of a webinar hosted by PA Family Institute President Michael Geer discussing the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe V. Wade. Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center Chief Counsel Randall Wenger says despite the ruling, abortion is still available in the Commonwealth. Other speakers discussing the impact of the ruling include PFI Communications and Policy Officer, Alexis Sneller and Church Ambassador Network Director, Kurt Weaver. Saturday afternoon’s Spotlight airs at 12:30 on WDAC and 2:30 on WBYN 107.5. You can listen to the program online right now at wdac.com under “podcasts.”