Discount Proposed For PA Vehicle Registrations

HARRISBURG – A PA lawmaker wants to offer a discount for two year vehicle registrations in PA. Philadelphia County Rep. Ed Neilson says the registration fee for the two-year option is double the amount of the registration fee for one-year. In 2026, a one-year registration for a passenger vehicle costs $48 and a two-year registration costs $96. As a result, there is no financial motivation for a vehicle owner to select the two-year option. Neilson wants to introduce legislation providing a fee discount to those vehicle owners who choose to register their vehicles for two years at a time. His proposal is based on similar subscription models in the private sector where the longer you subscribe to a service, the lower the rate. By providing a discount, more residents would be encouraged to register their vehicles for a longer period of time while offering them a way to save more money. There’s no word on how much the discount would be. A co-sponsorship memo is being circulated seeking support.