Disclosure Of Recording Devices By Lodging Hosts

HARRISBURG – A bill has been introduced which would require lodging hosts to disclose the presence of recording devices on properties, preventing guests in PA from unknowingly being recorded. Currently, PA does not have a law addressing undisclosed recording devices such as hidden cameras in host-lodging sites. While some cameras have a legitimate purpose for the safety of both the owner and consumer, bill supporters say the consumer needs to be made aware of all recording devices. House Bill 2120 protects the privacy of those traveling across the state. Anyone found to be using hidden recording devices without disclosing their location would be charged with a felony under the bill.