Disclosure Of AI In Political Ads

HARRISBURG – Allegheny County Sen. Lindsey Williams is introducing legislation that will require political advertisements to disclose if artificial intelligence was used in their creation. Williams says voters deserve to know when images and videos that they are viewing have been manipulated by AI. Clear disclosure of the use of AI can help protect elections from misinformation and misrepresentation. A 2025 study by the American Association of Political Consultants found that a majority of political consultants and ad-makers use AI tools on a daily basis. Twenty-six states have enacted laws regulating the usage of AI in political advertising and campaigns. A co-sponsorship memo seeking support of the proposal is being circulated.