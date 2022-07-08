Disability Income Exempted For PA Veterans For Certain Programs

HARRISBURG – Legislation is being offered to ensure that veterans who fought on behalf of the Commonwealth and the nation can take advantage of state programs that they may be denied due to their disability benefits. Currently, a veteran’s disability benefits are considered income for several state senior citizen programs. Allegheny County Rep. Brandon Markosek’s bill would exempt disability benefits from being counted as income for the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, the PACE & PACENET pharmaceutical drug assistance program, and the reduced vehicle registration fee program. Nearly 800,000 veterans live in PA. Three-quarters of veterans living in the state are older than 55. House Bill 2708 is now before the PA House Finance Committee.