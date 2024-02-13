Digging Out After The Morning Snow

LANCASTER – The overnight weather system that started out as rain and changed over to snow has moved away from the region, but the storm brought headaches on the roads and interstates this morning. Crews were out clearing roadways and things are improving. Speed limits on roads which had been reduced are now restored. Utility companies are busy restoring power across the region that suffered from heavy snow downing tree limbs and power lines. Meteorologist Brandon Buffington says although the snow is over, it will get breezy and cold this afternoon with the possibility of wet and slushy surfaces refreezing tonight with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.