Dig Out From The Winter Storm

LANCASTER – Our recent winter storm is moving away from our region. Folks are now beginning to dig out. Road conditions are slated to improve through this afternoon as temperatures are to rise to the upper 30’s today. Windy conditions and the weight of the wet snow on tree limbs may down power lines and cause sporadic power outages. A number of tree limbs and downed power lines have been reported. Main roads are in pretty good shape, but be careful on secondary and back roads if you must drive today.