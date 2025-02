Different Forecasts From PA Prognosticators

PENNSYLVANIA – Two PA groundhog prognosticators made their weather predictions yesterday. Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates says he saw his shadow and is predicting six more weeks of wintry weather. The prognosticating woodchuck made his forecast as the sun rose Sunday in western PA. A different prediction came from Lancaster County’s Octorara Orphie as Orphie did not see his shadow – meaning an early spring is on the horizon.