Diabetes Warning Signs Bill Before The Governor

HARRISBURG – Parents and guardians in PA would be made aware of type 1 diabetes and its warning signs under legislation approved by the state Legislature and on the governor’s desk. House Bill 2185 requires that all parents and guardians of students receive a fact sheet outlining the warning signs of the disease as early detection of the common symptoms can prevent serious health complications. Type 1 diabetes is a disorder in which the pancreas shuts down, failing to provide insulin that the body needs to regulate blood glucose. Those who have type 1 diabetes are dependent on insulin for life. For many, the signs of type 1 diabetes can go unnoticed for longer periods of time resulting in a condition called diabetic ketoacidosis leading to serious health complications that may even be fatal. Recognizing the signs of diabetes early, along with targeted screening and monitoring, have been shown to reduce rates of hospitalization and, most importantly, save lives.