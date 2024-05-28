Detour Impacts Lancaster County’s Route 23

LANCASTER – PennDOT announced that a section of Route 23 (New Holland Pike) in Manheim Township, Lancaster County, will be closed to through traffic now through Sunday, June 2. The closure, which is due to the United States Golf Association Women’s Open at the Lancaster Country Club, will be in effect each day from 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. During the closure, Route 23/New Holland Pike will serve as a northbound route between Route 30 and Eden Road for permitted traffic only. No through traffic will be permitted. Detours will be in place. Those heading west from east of the closure should take Hellers Church Road south from Route 23 to Horseshoe Road, Horseshoe Road south to Route 340, and Route 340 west to Route 30 west to Route 23 (New Holland Pike). An alternate route will use Butter Road north from Route 23 to Euclid Drive west to Eden Road west to Route 272 (Oregon Pike) south to Route 30 east to Route 23. Those traveling east from west of the closure should take Route 222 north from Route 30 to Route 772 south to Route 23. Access will be maintained for security, emergency, and service vehicles, as well as for residents living within the closed section of Route 23 and for residents on Eshelman Road.