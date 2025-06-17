Detour For Lancaster County Bridge Repair

HARRISBURG – PennDOT announced a long-term closure is scheduled to begin today at the Route 741 (Millersville Road) bridge rehabilitation project in Lancaster County. The bridge spans the Conestoga River between Rice Road in Lancaster Township and the entrance to Circle M Campground in Pequea Township. Weather permitting, the bridge will be closed to traffic beginning this morning. A 56-day detour will be in place using Route 999 (Millersville Pike), Hershey Avenue, Fairview Avenue, and Route 324 (New Danville Pike). The rehabilitation includes concrete repairs to the substructure and superstructure, expansion dam replacements, deck resurfacing, bridge barrier coating, guide rail upgrades, and other miscellaneous work. The project is expected to be completed by September 19.