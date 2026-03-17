Details Regarding Funeral Service For Fallen Officer

HARRISBURG – The PA State Police announced details about the funeral arrangements for Cpl. Timothy O’Connor, who lost his life in the line of duty on Sunday, March 8th during a traffic stop in Chester County. The services will be held at St. Joseph Parish located at 338 Manor Avenue in Downingtown. Public viewing is scheduled for today from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. tomorrow at the same location; however, that service, along with the burial service, will be closed to the media and general public. A live-stream of Wednesday’s funeral service will be available on PSP’s Facebook page.