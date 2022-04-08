Department Of State Admits Getting Voters’ Personal Information From Other Government Agencies

HARRISBURG – During a House State Government Committee hearing on election readiness, Lebanon County Rep. Russ Diamond told PA Department of State Deputy Secretary of Elections & Commissions, Jonathan Marks about hearing from a citizen that the Wolf Administration is gleaning cell phone numbers and email addresses from other state government departments for the purpose of urging them to register for a mail-in ballot and other election activities. Diamond said citizens give certain information to government agencies because they have to, but never expect them to share it with anyone, even another government agency. The lawmaker called it “a troubling development.” Marks said he would get back to the committee about the statutory authority for being able to do so.

