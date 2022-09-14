Department of Drug And Alcohol Programs Stresses Importance Of College Recovery Supports

SHIPPENSBURG – To commemorate Recovery Month in Pennsylvania, Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) Secretary Jen Smith joined Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania’s President Dr. Charles E. Patterson, faculty, staff, alumni, and students to highlight the importance of accessible supports for individuals in recovery from substance use disorder (SUD) at the collegiate level. National Recovery Month is observed throughout the month of September to recognize the gains made in the lives of individuals living in recovery from SUD and show that every day, people can and do recover. The 2022 National Recovery Month theme is “Recovery is For Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community.”