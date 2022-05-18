Department Of Drug And Alcohol Programs Details Available Loan Repayment Funding at WellSpan Health

YORK – The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) visited WellSpan Health START (Specialized Treatment and Recovery Team) Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic to highlight the $10 million available through the substance use disorder (SUD) loan repayment program. “We must ensure that all individuals living with a substance use disorder are able to receive quality care in their communities,” said Secretary Jen Smith. “By removing some of the burden of debt associated with the cost of education, we are incentivizing professionals to remain in the substance use disorder treatment field and help Pennsylvanians who need it most.” This program is aimed towards aiding SUD treatment and Single County Authority (SCA)-funded case management professionals with repaying their outstanding qualifying educational loans. High rates of turnover and shortages of health care professionals have placed increased pressure on employee recruitment and retention, as well as access to care for Pennsylvania residents seeking SUD treatment and supports. Through this SUD loan repayment program, DDAP will provide loan repayment opportunities as an incentive to retain SUD practitioners willing to continue providing services within the commonwealth.