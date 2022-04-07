Department Of Agriculture Highlights Spotted Lanternfly Trap

INDIANA – Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Penn State Extension and agriculture industry leaders to highlight opportunities Pennsylvania residents and businesses have to effectively treat and manage spotted lanternfly. At the Indiana County Conservation District, the department demonstrated how to use a circle trap to eliminate large numbers of spotted lanternflies without harming beneficial pollinators or small animals. Those who find spotted lanternflies on their property can reduce the population and its impact by trapping and squishing them. Penn State Extension’s website includes instructions for making your own circle trap using easily obtainable items including plastic milk jugs, duct tape, screen wire, twine, hot glue and gallon-sized food-storage bags. Traps can also be purchased through agriculture and nursery supply stores. Last season’s insects have laid eggs on outdoor surfaces in masses of 30-60 eggs, each covered with a mud- or putty-like protective coating. Pennsylvanians are reminded to destroy these egg masses now to prevent large populations this season.