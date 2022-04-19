DEP Announces 2022 Black Fly Season

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced its 2022 Black Fly Suppression Program today at Harrisburg’s City Island and provided a demonstration of the various tools, including a boat, used to decrease black fly populations across the commonwealth.

The program involves aerial and backpack spraying on roughly 1,700 stream miles in 36 counties in the commonwealth. The season runs April 1 through September 2022.