Demolition Continues On Baltimore Bridge

BALTIMORE (AP) – Demolition crews are working to remove large sections of the remaining pieces of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge after its deadly collapse last year. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore on Wednesday praised the work done so far. State officials hope to finish construction on a new bridge by 2028. Officials say the replacement span will be located slightly east of its predecessor, which allows demolition and construction to proceed simultaneously. The project has an estimated $1.7 billion price tag, but that number could rise due to supply chain issues, tariffs, and other costs. Officials say the 2028 completion date could also change.