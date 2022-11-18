Democrats Win Enough For Narrow Pennsylvania House Majority

HARRISBURG. (AP) — Democrats are celebrating a state House win that gives them barely enough seats to take the chamber majority after 12 years. The Associated Press called the race after Republican Rep. Todd Stephens conceded to Democratic opponent Melissa Cerrato late Thursday in a Montgomery County race. Cerrato’s win means Democrats flipped a net of 12 districts. That’s the precise number they needed to control the House at the start of the 2023-24 session in January. But there’s uncertainly because of the October death of Allegheny County Democratic Rep. Tony DeLuca. Two other Allegheny County Democrats who won new House terms also were elected as lieutenant governor and to Congress.