Democrats To Introduce Legislation To Codify Roe v Wade Protections In PA Law

HARRISBURG – Seven PA Senate Democrats are circulating a co-sponsorship memo to take steps to codify into state law the right to access abortions in the Keystone State. Their proposal comes on the heels of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday that overturned the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling. The senators say while abortion currently remains legal in PA, we must take steps to keep it that way. They indicated that language is currently being drafted to codify the protections of the 1973 Roe v Wade ruling into PA law and that it will be introduced soon. You can read the co-sponsorship memo by clicking on the picture below.

