Democrats Retain One Seat PA House Majority

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats will keep their majority control of the PA House next year after holding onto a Johnstown area seat. The reelection of incumbent Democrat Rep. Frank Burns means his party will have a one-vote margin, 102-101. That’s enough to retain the speakership and determine the chamber’s voting agenda. Burns is a conservative Democrat, who supports gun rights and opposes abortion. He’s regularly found himself voting against his fellow House Democrats. His district includes Johnstown and a wide swath of Cambria County. In the state Senate, Democrats and Republicans both flipped a single seat, leaving the chamber with the same 28-22 Republican majority.