Democrats Maintain PA House Majority

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats retained their slim majority in the PA House on Tuesday after voters in Bucks County elected a former school board member. Jim Prokopiak’s election win will give Democrats a 102-100 majority in the PA House, which they have sought to defend in four special elections in the past year. A Republican lawmaker’s resignation last week shifted the power back to the Democrats, and Prokopiak’s win kept it in place. He defeated Republican challenger Candace Cabanas and will replace former Rep. John Galloway, who resigned to serve as a magisterial judge. Cabanas has said previously she plans to run again during the general election.