Democrats Gain Slim Majority In PA House

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats have won three special elections in Allegheny County yesterday giving them a majority in the PA House. Democrats have a slim 102-101 majority over Republicans. The victories bring an end to a dozen years of Republican power in the chamber, though the GOP still controls the state Senate. The partisan divide could make it difficult for lawmakers to send priorities to Gov. Josh Shapiro. Democrats appeared to have won the House last November, but one Democrat died of cancer and two others resigned for higher offices, leaving control of the chamber uncertain.