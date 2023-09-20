Democrats Gain Back PA House Majority

HARRISBURG (AP) – Democrats in the PA House will keep their one-vote majority after winning a Pittsburgh area seat in yesterday’s special election. Voters elected former congressional aide Lindsay Powell, bringing the partisan split to 102-101. Republicans have a 28-22 majority in the Senate. Powell defeated Republican challenger Erin Connolly Autenreith in the heavily Democrat district. The PA House is expected to return next week to consider budget legislation two months into an ongoing stalemate.