Democrat Reaction To Governor’s Budget Proposal

HARRISBURG – Reaction to the governor’s budget came from some Democrats in Harrisburg.

Sen. Patty Kim : “Gov. Shapiro is leading by example. While PA’s economic outlook is bright, people are struggling, and we need to acknowledge that reality. The Governor has framed a budget proposal that calls on our General Assembly to prioritize our children and affordability for our households without raising taxes. Additionally, he’s looking to expand opportunities so that PA is positioned to support innovators, entrepreneurs, small businesses, economic development and, most importantly, everyday Pennsylvanians. Government works when it considers people and their lived experiences.As I spend time throughout the 15th District, I’m regularly met with conversations about the rising cost of living. Gov. Shapiro has proposed bold budgetary and legislative steps to help cut utility and housing costs and to raise the living wage for our working families. It prioritizes public safety, improving education, protecting consumers, and growing our economy. There are resources for first responders to better protect us and keep us safe. I’m looking forward to rolling up my sleeves to do this work. Let’s work together to finalize a spending plan that reflects the priorities of my constituents in Dauphin County and raises the tide for all Pennsylvanians.”

Sen. James Malone : “I think Gov. Shapiro presented a strong budget proposal that seeks to make life more affordable for Pennsylvanians. The initiatives he put forward look out for our neighbors by filling gaps left by the federal government while investing in two of my top priorities—education and affordability. This budget will take another important step toward fairly fund Pennsylvania’s public schools and invest in infrastructure to help with housing affordability. I’m proud to support it. I encourage Senate leadership to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible, so we can get the budget done on time this year.”

Sen. Judy Schwank : “Today, Gov. Shapiro delivered his budget address and unveiled his proposal for the 2026-27 fiscal year. This marks the first step in a months-long budget process that includes budget hearings and a June 30 deadline for passing a final product. In a state as politically divided as Pennsylvania—with Republican control of the Senate and Democratic control of the House—we have no choice but to find compromise. I believe Gov. Shapiro’s proposal includes several pragmatic initiatives that would allow us to do just that.