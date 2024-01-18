Democrat PA House Committee Approves Gun Control Measures

HARRISBURG (AP) –The Democrat controlled PA House Judiciary Committee has approved several gun control measures. One would ban sales of automatic and semi-automatic guns. House Bills 335, 336, 777, 1157, and 1190 were passed on party lines and now go before the full House. Even if the measures clear the House floor, they will likely face a cold reception in the state Senate, as did other gun control measures passed by the House last year. Democrats say the slate of bills would balance gun ownership with protecting average citizens. Republicans raised concerns about the legislation infringing upon constitutional rights.