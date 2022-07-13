Delozier Bill Helps PA Crime Victims

HARRISBURG – Legislation authored by Cumberland County Rep. Sheryl Delozier giving crime victims legal standing in court, updating crime victims’ compensation, providing notice of events in the judicial process, and enhancing victims’ confidentiality for domestic and sexual violence crimes has been signed into law as Act 77 of 2022. It will bolster the PA Crime Victims’ Bill of Rights. The measure assures victims can now stand in court and assert their own rights and gives them recourse when their rights are ignored. Giving victims standing was part of Marsy’s Law, a constitutional amendment to guarantee crime victims’ rights. When the amendment was being considered in 2019, over 1.7 million Pennsylvanians voted in favor of it, only to see the outcome set aside by the PA Supreme Court due to a technicality with the ballot question.