Delay Sought For Accused Arsonist Of Governor’s Mansion

HARRISBURG (AP) – A man accused of trying to burn down the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg is seeking to delay his next scheduled court appearance. The suspect, 38-year-old Cody Balmer, had been scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday for a hearing to determine whether prosecutors have enough evidence against him to take the case to trial. But Mary Klatt, the chief public defender of Dauphin County, said Balmer’s hearing will be postponed because he is receiving treatment. She says everyone wants to ensure Balmer is mentally fit when the matter comes before the Court. Balmer is being held at the state prison in Waymart. Balmer has not entered a plea. He has been held without bail since turning himself in to State Police after the April 13 fire. Klatt said he would be evaluated to see if he is competent to stand trial.