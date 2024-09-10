Delaware Voters Go To The Polls

DOVER, DE (AP) – Voters in Delaware are going to the polls today to decide the nominees for several political contests, including a closely watched campaign for governor and a race for U.S. House. The contest for the Democratic gubernatorial nomination that pits Delaware’s lieutenant governor against the chief executive of the state’s most populous county is the marquee race in today’s primary election. Democrats also are voting in a U.S. House race where the favored candidate, if elected, would be the first openly transgender person in Congress. Meanwhile, Democrat Gov. John Carney is hoping to continue his long career in politics by winning his party’s nomination for mayor of Wilmington. Polls are open now until 8 p.m.