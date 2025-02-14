Delaware Targeting Pregnancy Care Centers

WILMINGTON, DE – Attorneys have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a Delaware law that unconstitutionally restricts pro life pregnancy centers’ ability to communicate freely and also forces them to speak messages that undermine their mission and mislead the public. The lawsuit points out that Delaware’s law is designed to target pro-life pregnancy care centers and burdens, restricts, chills, or in some circumstances prohibits their message altogether. It does not similarly impact pro-abortion advocacy groups, individuals, or facilities. Delaware’s Senate Bill 300, which will take effect in March, imposes government-compelled speech upon the pregnancy care centers by requiring them to post disclaimers within their facilities and in all their advertising materials that they do not have a licensed medical provider on staff directly supervising the provision of services. In the lawsuit, the attorneys explain how such a disclaimer is burdensome, misleading, and would limit the centers’ digital advertising options, thus impeding their freedom of speech.