Delaware Standardized Test Results Show Room For Improvement

DOVER, DE (AP) – The latest round of standardized testing in Delaware found less than one-fourth of high school students proficient in math and less than half proficient in reading. Results showed 47% of high school students were proficient in reading on the SAT, 38% proficient on the essay portion, and 24% in math. Testing of students in grades three through eight found 30% rated proficient in math, and 42% proficient in English language arts. In science, 20% of fifth graders, 17% of eighth graders and 26% of high school students were proficient. Proficiency in social studies was 32% for fourth-graders, 29% for seventh-graders, and 24% for 11th-graders.