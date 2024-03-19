Delaware Revenue Estimates Up Slightly As Lawmakers Eye Budget

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware’s official government revenue forecast for the current fiscal year has grown by more than $70 million since December, but state officials says they still expect total general fund revenue this year to be slightly lower than last year. The panel that sets Delaware’s official revenue estimates increased the fiscal 2024 forecast by $71.5 million compared to December’s estimate. The revenue forecast for next fiscal year, which starts July 1, increased by $14.8 million since December. Despite the uptick in some revenue categories, state Finance Secretary Rick Geisenberger continues to urge caution as lawmakers prepare to fashion a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.