Delaware Lawmakers End Legislative Session

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware lawmakers have wrapped up their legislative session after a successful push by Democrats to enact measures tightening gun ownership laws and expanding access to abortions. Gov. John Carney signed a package of gun control measures that fellow Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in the wake of recent mass shootings in other states. Lawmakers also put the finishing touches on record-setting spending plans. They consist of a $5.1 billion operating budget, a $1.46 billion capital budget, and $69.4 million in grants to community organizations, nonprofit groups, and volunteer fire companies.