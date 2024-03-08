Delaware House Approved Requirements To Buy Handguns

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware’s Democrat-led House has voted mostly along party lines to require anyone wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training, and obtain permission from the state. The vote came two weeks before a federal appeals court is scheduled to hear arguments on Maryland’s decade-old permit-to-purchase law, which was declared unconstitutional by a three-judge panel in November. Only a handful of other states have similar permit laws, some of which are facing legal challenges. Delaware House members voted 23-16 for the legislation, which cleared the Democrat-controlled Senate on a party-line vote last May. It now heads back to the Senate for consideration of several House amendments.