Delaware Gun Legislation Advances

DOVER, DE (AP) – A bill requiring anyone in the state of Delaware wanting to buy a handgun to first be fingerprinted, undergo training, and obtain permission from the state has cleared a House committee. The Democrat-led Judiciary Committee voted to release the bill after a lengthy hearing similar to one conducted in the Delaware Senate last month. The measure was immediately reassigned to the Appropriations Committee for consideration of the price tag that comes with the new permit scheme. Gun-control advocates say the proposal will help reduce the number of homicides and suicides in Delaware. Opponents argue that the bill infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens and will have no effect on criminals who ignore gun laws and are to blame for the state’s gun violence problem.