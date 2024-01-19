Delaware Governor Postpones State Of The State Speech

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney has postponed his scheduled State of the State address because of illness. Carney’s office announced the postponement Thursday morning, hours before he was to speak to a joint session of the General Assembly. Officials provided few details in a statement. They said only that the 67-year-old Democrat has a fever and mild symptoms, but is in good spirits. A spokeswoman for the governor said Carney had tested negative for COVID-19. The State of the State Address will be rescheduled for a date yet to be determined. Carney is in the final year of his second term as Delaware’s governor. He has formed a campaign committee as he explores a possible bid for mayor of Wilmington, Delaware’s largest city.