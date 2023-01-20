Delaware Gov. Gives State Of The State Address

DOVER, DE (AP) – Delaware Gov. John Carney called for more investments in education, the environment, and affordable housing in his State of the State address. Carney’s proposals include increasing housing by using federal American Rescue Plan funds to rehabilitate blighted homes. He also wants to raised teacher pay and boost funding for early childhood education programs. His environmental priorities include using federal funds to expand Delaware’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure and restoring funding for clean-water programs. The Democrat will provide more details about his spending priorities next week when he unveils a proposed budget for the new fiscal year.